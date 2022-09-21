Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $752,579.69 and $35,024.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010583 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064313 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP (CRYPTO:UDO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unido EP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

