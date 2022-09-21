Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 741,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,567,212. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

