Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ remained flat at $26.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 109,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,561,101. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

