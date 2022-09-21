Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

