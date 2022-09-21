Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

