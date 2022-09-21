Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,557.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 13,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

