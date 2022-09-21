United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.52. 106,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.90.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

