United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lowered by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. 28,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

