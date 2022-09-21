Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.67

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.67 and last traded at $94.67, with a volume of 26804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 571.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 16.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

