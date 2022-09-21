Uno Re (UNO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $204,084.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,391.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00258160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.