Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.92. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 81 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $108,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

