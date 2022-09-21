V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,538 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in V.F. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in V.F. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. 101,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,921. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

