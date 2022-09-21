Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $12.40. Valneva shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Valneva Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

