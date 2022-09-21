VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 639,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,047 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 3.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $29,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 20,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,079. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
