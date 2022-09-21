Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 209,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

