Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIG stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $143.50. 76,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.