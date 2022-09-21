Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 132,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

