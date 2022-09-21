Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VPL stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $84.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.