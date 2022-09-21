Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 59,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 33,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. 7,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.