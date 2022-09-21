Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,350 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.