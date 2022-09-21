Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 890,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,377,000 after acquiring an additional 405,228 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. 34,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

