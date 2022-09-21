Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,119,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $83,786,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

