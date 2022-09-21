Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 431,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.56. 1,854,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

