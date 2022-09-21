Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.