Velo (VELO) Price Tops $0.0053

Velo (VELO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Velo has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1.38 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velo Profile

Velo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velo is velo.org.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

