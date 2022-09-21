Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

VRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 6,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

