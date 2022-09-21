VeriBlock Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (VBK)

VeriBlock (VBK) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriBlock has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock is a PoP/PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 1,175,409,307 coins and its circulating supply is 784,546,972 coins. The Reddit community for VeriBlock is https://reddit.com/r/veriblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

Get VeriBlock alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin.Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect.Proof-of-Proof (“PoP”) is a consensus protocol that allows any blockchain to protect itself against double-spends by inheriting the full Proof-of-Work security of Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless (“DTTP”) manner.Discord”

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.