VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $717,643.51 and approximately $179.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

