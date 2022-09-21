VIMworld (VEED) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.65 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $187,241.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,391.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

