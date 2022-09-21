Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Down 4.5%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $594.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.25 and a quick ratio of 15.25.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

