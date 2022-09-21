Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Down 4.5%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $594.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.25 and a quick ratio of 15.25.
Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
