Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.64. Vipshop shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 25,340 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

