Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.64. Vipshop shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 25,340 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Vipshop Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

