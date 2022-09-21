Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,955. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

