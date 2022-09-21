Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. 630,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

