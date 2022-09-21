Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,596. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

