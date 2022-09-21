Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 17,045,416 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.