Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $1,533,000.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,406. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $43,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,716,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 1,307,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.