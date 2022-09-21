VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $119 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.53. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

