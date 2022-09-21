VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in VTEX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

