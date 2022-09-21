VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.54.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
