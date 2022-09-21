W.W. Grainger, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $28.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.74 EPS.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $531.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.45. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.
