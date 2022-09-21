W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 252,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $7,891,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,413. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.68 and a 200-day moving average of $505.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

