Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $7.19. Waldencast shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Waldencast Trading Down 2.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.
About Waldencast
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
