Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,398.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 180,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 178,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 56,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT stock opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $362.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

