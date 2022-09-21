WANdisco (LON:WAND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $487.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 487 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20), with a volume of 384740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.25 ($4.87).

WANdisco Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of £285.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

