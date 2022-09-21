Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.22

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 1029687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

