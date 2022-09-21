Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. 445,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,133,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

