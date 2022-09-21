WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 731,993 shares.The stock last traded at $4.95 and had previously closed at $4.90.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $725.62 million, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 150.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

