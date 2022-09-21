WOO Network Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $150.91 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WOO Network’s total supply is 2,964,603,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,845,987 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

