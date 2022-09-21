WorkQuest Token (WQT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,174.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $133,829.23 and approximately $231,174.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,420.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00062238 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011053 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00064554 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

