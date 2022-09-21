Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

XELB stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.48. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.