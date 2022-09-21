Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.9 %
XELB stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.48. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

